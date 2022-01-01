Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Honor 50 Lite

Хуавей П30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Huawei P30
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 208K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (635 against 451 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3650 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 422 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.2%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +41%
635 nits
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30
85.8%
Honor 50 Lite +4%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +134%
707
Honor 50 Lite
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +109%
2548
Honor 50 Lite
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P30 +129%
478645
Honor 50 Lite
208831
CPU 140700 65559
GPU 144533 40467
Memory 85872 46049
UX 108404 57345
Total score 478645 208831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Huawei P30 +549%
2478
Honor 50 Lite
382
Stability 47% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2478 382
PCMark 3.0 score 8440 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:45 hr -
Watching video 13:34 hr -
Gaming 04:30 hr -
Standby 90 hr -
General battery life
Huawei P30
28:29 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Honor 50 Lite +8%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 October 2021
Release date May 2019 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

