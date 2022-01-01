Huawei P30 vs Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 208K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (635 against 451 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3650 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.2%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1163:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +134%
707
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +109%
2548
1220
|CPU
|140700
|65559
|GPU
|144533
|40467
|Memory
|85872
|46049
|UX
|108404
|57345
|Total score
|478645
|208831
|Stability
|47%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2478
|382
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8440
|6030
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3650 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:45 hr
|Web browsing
|09:45 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:34 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:30 hr
|-
|Standby
|90 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3