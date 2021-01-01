Huawei P30 vs Honor 50 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 22 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1236 x 2676 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
Honor 50 Pro +11%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2554
Honor 50 Pro +9%
2782
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
286077
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
373832
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3650 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|June 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 4375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Pro. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.
