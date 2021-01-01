Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 96K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 52% higher pixel density (422 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 422 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 81.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 94.1%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +19%
626 nits
Honor 9A
527 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +6%
85.8%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +302%
708
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +185%
2558
Honor 9A
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30 +264%
290017
Honor 9A
79624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +288%
375060
Honor 9A
96598
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 12 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Honor 9A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Honor 9A +4%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

