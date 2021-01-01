Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Honor 9C

Хуавей П30
Huawei P30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9С
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 155K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (626 against 450 nits)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +39%
626 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P30 +4%
85.8%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +113%
707
Honor 9C
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +84%
2559
Honor 9C
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +145%
380233
Honor 9C
155364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Honor 9C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
81.8 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 or P30 Lite
2. Huawei P30 or Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P30 or P30 Pro
4. Huawei P30 or Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei P30 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Huawei Honor 9C or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 9C or Honor 10i
8. Huawei Honor 9C or Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 9C or Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Huawei Honor 9C or Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish