Huawei P30 vs Mate 10

Хуавей П30
VS
Хуавей Мейт 10
Huawei P30
Huawei Mate 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 231K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • 18% higher pixel density (498 vs 422 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Mate 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 422 ppi 498 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.22%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 37.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2514:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
626 nits
Mate 10
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +4%
85.8%
Mate 10
82.22%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30
2558
Mate 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30 +38%
290017
Mate 10
210455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +62%
375060
Mate 10
231148
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (147th and 297th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 12.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +11%
13:52 hr
Mate 10
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +59%
16:22 hr
Mate 10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Mate 10 +9%
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Mate 10 +1%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2017
Release date May 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 555 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

