Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Mate 20 X

Хуавей П30
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei P30
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 22% higher pixel density (422 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 14 mm narrower
  • Weighs 67 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (108 vs 83 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 422 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 88.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 97.4%
PWM 240 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
626 nits
Mate 20 X +3%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30
85.8%
Mate 20 X +3%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30
290017
Mate 20 X +5%
304375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30
375060
Mate 20 X +8%
403334
AnTuTu Phone Scores (147th and 134th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 10.1
OS size 12 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Mate 20 X +13%
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Mate 20 X +8%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Mate 20 X +27%
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Mate 20 X +2%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and P30 Lite
2. Huawei P30 and iPhone 11
3. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
4. Huawei P30 and Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei P30 and Mi Note 10
6. Mate 20 X and Mi 9T Pro
7. Mate 20 X and P30 Pro
8. Mate 20 X and iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Mate 20 X and iPhone XS Max
10. Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish