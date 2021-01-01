Huawei P30 vs Mate 20 X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Optical image stabilization
- 22% higher pixel density (422 vs 345 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 14 mm narrower
- Weighs 67 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
- Shows 30% longer battery life (108 vs 83 hours)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|7.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|345 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|88.03%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|97.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
290017
Mate 20 X +5%
304375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
375060
Mate 20 X +8%
403334
AnTuTu Phone Scores (147th and 134th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|10.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3650 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
Mate 20 X +13%
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Mate 20 X +8%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Mate 20 X +27%
28:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1035 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.85 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.
