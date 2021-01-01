Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Mate 30 Pro

Хуавей П30
Huawei P30
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (103 vs 83 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 380K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.1%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
626 nits
Mate 30 Pro +7%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P30
85.8%
Mate 30 Pro +10%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30
707
Mate 30 Pro +10%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30
2559
Mate 30 Pro +20%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30
380233
Mate 30 Pro +26%
479924

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 12 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Mate 30 Pro +8%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Mate 30 Pro +12%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30 +11%
22:38 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (119th and 82nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
81.8 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2019
Release date May 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and P30 Lite
2. Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
4. Huawei P30 and Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei P30 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish