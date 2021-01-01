Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.