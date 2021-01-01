Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Huawei Nova – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Huawei Nova

Хуавей П30
VS
Хуавей Нова
Huawei P30
Huawei Nova

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.94% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (626 against 385 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 3020 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Huawei Nova

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 422 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 70.86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz 2500 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 51.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1120:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +63%
626 nits
Huawei Nova
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +21%
85.8%
Huawei Nova
70.86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Nova in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 506
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30 +343%
290017
Huawei Nova
65421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30
375060
Huawei Nova
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 4.1
OS size 12 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +22%
13:52 hr
Huawei Nova
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +72%
16:22 hr
Huawei Nova
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Huawei Nova +25%
28:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.25 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Huawei Nova +7%
88.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2016
Release date May 2019 November 2016
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei P30
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei P30
3. Huawei Honor 20 or Huawei P30
4. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei P30
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Huawei P30
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Nova
7. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei Nova

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish