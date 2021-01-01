Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Nova 7 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Nova 7

Хуавей П30
Huawei P30
VS
Хуавей Нова 7
Huawei Nova 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (626 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Nova 7

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 422 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +39%
626 nits
Nova 7
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P30
85.8%
Nova 7 +1%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +5%
707
Nova 7
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30
2559
Nova 7
2571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30
380233
Nova 7 +2%
387592
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (102nd and 97th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Nova 7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Nova 7
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Nova 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
81.8 dB
Nova 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 vs P30 Lite
2. Huawei P30 vs Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P30 vs P30 Pro
4. Huawei P30 vs Honor 20 Pro
5. Huawei P30 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Huawei Nova 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Nova 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Huawei Nova 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Huawei Nova 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Huawei Nova 7 vs Nova 7 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish