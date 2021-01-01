Huawei P30 vs Nova 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (647 against 557 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2560 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +6%
724
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2572
Nova 8 +1%
2606
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P30 +8%
481309
447014
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (150th and 168th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3650 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|December 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 432 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.
