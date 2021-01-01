Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs P Smart 2021

Хуавей П30
Huawei P30
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 164K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (647 against 444 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (119 vs 83 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type OLED TFT LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 422 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +46%
647 nits
P Smart 2021
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +2%
85.8%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +139%
716
P Smart 2021
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +95%
2608
P Smart 2021
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +133%
382487
P Smart 2021
164435

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
P Smart 2021 +12%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +7%
16:22 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
P Smart 2021 +84%
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
83.2 dB
P Smart 2021 +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2020
Release date May 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T vs Huawei P30
2. Galaxy A51 vs Huawei P30
3. Honor 20 vs Huawei P30
4. Nova 5T vs Huawei P30
5. Galaxy A71 vs Huawei P30
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs P Smart 2021
7. Poco X3 NFC vs P Smart 2021
8. Galaxy A71 vs P Smart 2021
9. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs P Smart 2021
10. P Smart 2020 vs P Smart 2021

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish