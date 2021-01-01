Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Huawei P10 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Huawei P10

Хуавей П30
VS
Хуавей П10
Huawei P30
Huawei P10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei P10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 203K)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.36% more screen real estate
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (83 vs 75 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 3200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei P10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Huawei P10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 422 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 71.44%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 27.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1272:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +7%
626 nits
Huawei P10
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 145.3 mm (5.72 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 69.3 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +20%
85.8%
Huawei P10
71.44%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei P10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 720 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30 +133%
290017
Huawei P10
124469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +84%
375060
Huawei P10
203443
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 14.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +18%
13:52 hr
Huawei P10
11:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +32%
16:22 hr
Huawei P10
12:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30 +22%
22:38 hr
Huawei P10
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Huawei P10
82.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 February 2017
Release date May 2019 March 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

