Huawei P40 Lite E vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite E
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite E
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite E
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite E and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite E +4%
1331
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P40 Lite E
138611
Mate 20 Lite +6%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite E
156259
Mate 20 Lite +4%
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite E
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite E
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite E
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite E
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2018
Release date May 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. It has a better display, software, battery life, and connectivity.

