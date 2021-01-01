Huawei P40 Lite E vs Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|82%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|871:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
330
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite E +4%
1331
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138611
Mate 20 Lite +6%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
156259
Mate 20 Lite +4%
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. It has a better display, software, battery life, and connectivity.
