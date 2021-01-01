Huawei P40 Lite E vs Nova 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 6, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 21 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 6
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 169K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 40W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.4%
|84.7%
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Nova 6 +129%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
Nova 6 +118%
2902
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169152
Nova 6 +131%
390348
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 10
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|105°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|December 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 6 is definitely a better buy.
