Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 6, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 6
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 169K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite E
vs
Nova 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite E
n/a
Nova 6
494 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite E
82.4%
Nova 6 +3%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite E and Huawei Nova 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite E
328
Nova 6 +129%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite E
1331
Nova 6 +118%
2902
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite E
169152
Nova 6 +131%
390348

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 105°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2019
Release date May 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 6 is definitely a better buy.

