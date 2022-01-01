Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite E vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite E vs Nova 8i

Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
VS
Хуавей Нова 8i
Huawei P40 Lite E
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 168K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite E
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 89.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite E
n/a
Nova 8i
497 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite E
82.4%
Nova 8i +8%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite E and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite E
1339
Nova 8i
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Lite E
168907
Nova 8i +15%
193909
CPU 71482 62616
GPU - 39860
Memory 40270 43274
UX 58019 49023
Total score 168907 193909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 5376
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 July 2021
Release date May 2020 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Samsung Galaxy A12
2. Huawei P40 Lite E vs P40 Lite
3. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Oppo Realme C21
4. Huawei Nova 8i vs P40 Lite
5. Huawei Nova 8i vs Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Huawei Nova 8i vs Oppo Realme 8
7. Huawei Nova 8i vs Nova 9
8. Huawei Nova 8i vs Honor 50 Lite
9. Huawei Nova 8i vs Nova 9 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish