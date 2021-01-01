Huawei P40 Lite E vs P Smart 2021
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- Weighs 30 grams less
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 297 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1034:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite E +9%
325
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P40 Lite E +4%
138007
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154731
P Smart 2021 +8%
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.
