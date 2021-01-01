Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite E vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite E vs P Smart 2021

Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Huawei P40 Lite E
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei P40 Lite E (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 297 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite E
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite E
n/a
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite E
82.4%
P Smart 2021 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite E and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite E +9%
325
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P40 Lite E +4%
138007
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite E
154731
P Smart 2021 +8%
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite E
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite E
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite E
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date May 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Huawei P40
6. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9C
10. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish