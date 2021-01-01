Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Apple iPhone XR

Хуавей П40 Лайт
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Huawei P40 Lite
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 5.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 59K)
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (121 vs 78 hours)
  • Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (690 against 508 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 976:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
508 nits
iPhone XR +36%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite +6%
83.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
575
iPhone XR +93%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1836
iPhone XR +20%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P40 Lite
230608
iPhone XR +45%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +441%
323362
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 14.6 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite +38%
18:04 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite +3%
15:58 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +121%
33:21 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2018
Release date March 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (81.5%)
5 (18.5%)
Total votes: 27

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Lite or P30 Lite
2. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Huawei P40 Lite or Honor 20
6. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone XS
9. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone 11 Pro
10. Apple iPhone XR or OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish