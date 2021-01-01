Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Google Pixel 4a

Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (121 vs 76 hours)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3140 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 268K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (792 against 508 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 398 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 95.3%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 976:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
508 nits
Pixel 4a +56%
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 618
GPU clock 820 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +4%
573
Pixel 4a
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +11%
1834
Pixel 4a
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +19%
318961
Pixel 4a
268324
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (128th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 14.6 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite +57%
18:04 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite +28%
15:58 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +48%
33:21 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Lite
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
P40 Lite
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

