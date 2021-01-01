Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Хуавей П40 Лайт
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Huawei P40 Lite
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (854 against 513 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
513 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +66%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Pixel 5a 5G +2%
85%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 620
GPU clock 820 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
576
Pixel 5a 5G +12%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1823
Pixel 5a 5G +7%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Lite
365072
Pixel 5a 5G +4%
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +1%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +37%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +2%
33:21 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2021
Release date March 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

