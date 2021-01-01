Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.