Huawei P40 Lite vs Honor 10

Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (121 vs 74 hours)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 216K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +2%
512 nits
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite +5%
83.5%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 820 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +67%
577
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +24%
1839
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +50%
325044
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (125th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite +57%
18:04 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite +37%
15:58 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +57%
33:21 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 April 2018
Release date March 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (41.2%)
10 (58.8%)
Total votes: 17

