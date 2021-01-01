Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Honor 20 Pro

Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (121 vs 104 hours)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 325K)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 577 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM Not detected 333 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +6%
512 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Honor 20 Pro +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
577
Honor 20 Pro +21%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1839
Honor 20 Pro +37%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite
325044
Honor 20 Pro +23%
399245

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 Magic 3.1
OS size 14.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite +19%
18:04 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite +4%
15:58 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +14%
33:21 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (23rd and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (46.3%)
22 (53.7%)
Total votes: 41

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Lite and P30 Lite
2. Huawei P40 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei P40 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Huawei P40 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Huawei P40 Lite and Honor 20
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Huawei P30
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish