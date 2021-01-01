Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Honor 20e – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Honor 20e

Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20e
Huawei Honor 20e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20e, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 193K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (515 against 432 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor 20e

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +19%
515 nits
Honor 20e
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Honor 20e
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +65%
580
Honor 20e
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +33%
1866
Honor 20e
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +71%
331337
Honor 20e
193454

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:02 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Honor 20e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Honor 20e
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Honor 20e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. P40 Lite and P30 Lite
2. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
4. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 9S
5. P40 Lite and Honor 20
6. Honor 20e and P30 Lite
7. Honor 20e and Galaxy A51
8. Honor 20e and Galaxy A20e
9. Honor 20e and Honor 9X
10. Honor 20e and Redmi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish