Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 325K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 86.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +4%
512 nits
Honor 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Honor 30 +4%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
577
Honor 30 +62%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1839
Honor 30 +40%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite
325044
Honor 30 +19%
386252
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (125th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

