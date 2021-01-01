Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 208K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (513 against 430 nits)
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 301 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +19%
513 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Honor 50 Lite +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +91%
576
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +49%
1823
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Lite +75%
365072
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 October 2021
Release date March 2020 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

