Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.