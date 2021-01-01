Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Honor 8A Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Huawei Honor 8A Pro
Huawei Honor 8A Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 88K)
  • Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (398 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor 8A Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
515 nits
Honor 8A Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite +5%
83.5%
Honor 8A Pro
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 8A Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 506
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +287%
580
Honor 8A Pro
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +93%
1866
Honor 8A Pro
968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +276%
331337
Honor 8A Pro
88182

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 40 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Honor 8A Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Honor 8A Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Honor 8A Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2020 April 2019
Release date March 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

