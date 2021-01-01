Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Honor X10 Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Honor X10 Max

Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10 Макс
Huawei Honor X10 Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 12% higher pixel density (398 vs 356 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +4%
512 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Honor X10 Max +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +7%
577
Honor X10 Max
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1839
Honor X10 Max +17%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +4%
325044
Honor X10 Max
311254
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (125th and 141st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 July 2020
Release date March 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 287 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10 Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P40 Lite or P30 Lite
2. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 8T
4. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 9S
5. P40 Lite or Honor 20
6. Honor X10 Max or Honor X10
7. Honor X10 Max or Mi Max 3
8. Honor X10 Max or Mate 20 X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish