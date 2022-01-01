Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.