Huawei P40 Lite vs Honor X8 (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 267K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (511 against 468 nits)
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 367 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|89.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|97.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|976:1
|622:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +58%
580
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +24%
1834
1477
|CPU
|107533
|80229
|GPU
|96039
|50294
|Memory
|73053
|67968
|UX
|95442
|71303
|Total score
|370123
|267266
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|1420
|445
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8301
|7583
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|30.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|13:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:48 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:47 hr
|-
|Standby
|113 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.
