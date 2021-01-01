Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Mate 20

Хуавей П40 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei P40 Lite
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (121 vs 92 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (767 against 508 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 323K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 642 and 575 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18.7:9
PPI 398 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 88%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 97.4%
PWM Not detected 14880 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast 976:1 2172:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
508 nits
Mate 20 +51%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Mate 20 +5%
88%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
575
Mate 20 +12%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1836
Mate 20 +21%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P40 Lite
230608
Mate 20 +18%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite
323362
Mate 20 +16%
374032
AnTuTu Rating (188th and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.6 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Mate 20 +8%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite +8%
15:58 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +48%
33:21 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (39th and 83rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2018
Release date March 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9

