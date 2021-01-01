Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Nova 8 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Nova 8 SE

Хуавей П40 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 SE
Huawei P40 Lite
Huawei Nova 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Nova 8 SE

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
517 nits
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Nova 8 SE +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +2%
582
Nova 8 SE
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +4%
1859
Nova 8 SE
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite +8%
328817
Nova 8 SE
303124
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (183rd and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite
33:21 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 December 2020
Release date March 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 SE. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei P40 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Huawei P40 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei P40 Lite
4. Huawei P30 vs P40 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs P40 Lite
6. Huawei Nova 5T vs Nova 8 SE
7. Huawei Nova 8 Pro vs Nova 8 SE
8. Huawei Nova 7 SE vs Nova 8 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish