Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 251K)
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 386 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type LTPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 -
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +3%
510 nits
Nova 9 SE
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Nova 9 SE +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +49%
576
Nova 9 SE
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +12%
1836
Nova 9 SE
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Lite +49%
373015
Nova 9 SE
251144
CPU 109080 73736
GPU 98133 51302
Memory 73491 71975
UX 93175 56653
Total score 373015 251144
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P40 Lite +216%
1421
Nova 9 SE
449
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1421 449
PCMark 3.0 score 8351 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 12
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:01 hr -
Watching video 13:48 hr -
Gaming 04:47 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
P40 Lite
34:23 hr
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9 SE. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

