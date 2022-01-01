Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Nova Y90 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs Nova Y90

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Nova Y90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 221K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 379 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 -
PPI 398 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Nova Y90 +7%
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Nova Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +53%
580
Nova Y90
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite +12%
1834
Nova Y90
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Lite +67%
370123
Nova Y90
221916
CPU 107533 52536
GPU 96039 50648
Memory 73053 61538
UX 95442 58026
Total score 370123 221916
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P40 Lite
1420
Nova Y90
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1420 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8301 -
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 12
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:01 hr -
Watching video 13:48 hr -
Gaming 04:47 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
P40 Lite
34:23 hr
Nova Y90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 June 2022
Release date March 2020 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y90. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

