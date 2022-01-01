Huawei P40 Lite vs Nova Y90
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Nova Y90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 221K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 379 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y90
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|-
|PPI
|398 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|89.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|976:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|107533
|52536
|GPU
|96039
|50648
|Memory
|73053
|61538
|UX
|95442
|58026
|Total score
|370123
|221916
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1420
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8301
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|13:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:48 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:47 hr
|-
|Standby
|113 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|June 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y90. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.
