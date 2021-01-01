Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Lite vs P20 Lite

Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (121 vs 77 hours)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 976:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite +7%
512 nits
P20 Lite
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite +3%
83.5%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
577
P20 Lite
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1839
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite
325044
P20 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.0
OS size 14.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite +63%
18:04 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite +65%
15:58 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +101%
33:21 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
P20 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2018
Release date March 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (70%)
6 (30%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei Honor 20
6. Huawei P20 Lite or Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Huawei P20 Lite or Huawei P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 Lite or Huawei P40
10. Huawei P20 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish