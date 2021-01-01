Huawei P40 Lite vs P20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- Shows 36% longer battery life (121 vs 89 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 254K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 348 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (583 against 512 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.5%
|82%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|238 Hz
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|976:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Rating (125th and 188th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.
Cast your vote
4 (22.2%)
14 (77.8%)
Total votes: 18