Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.