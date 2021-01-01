Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite
VS
Хуавей П40
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (121 vs 89 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 325K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (583 against 512 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 129.7%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast 976:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
512 nits
Huawei P40 +14%
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Huawei P40 +3%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
577
Huawei P40 +35%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1839
Huawei P40 +69%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Lite
325044
Huawei P40 +49%
485432
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (125th and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 14.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Lite +36%
18:04 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Huawei P40 +18%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Lite +49%
33:21 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (23rd and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

