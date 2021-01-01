Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Shows 7% longer battery life (102 vs 95 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (812 against 752 nits)
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1317 and 782 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.3%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.6%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
iPhone 11 Pro Max +68%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3168
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
528824
549189
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (40 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:41 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +12%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:39 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +11%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus +14%
24:00 hr
21:03 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (99th and 60th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
P40 Pro Plus +16%
144
Video quality
P40 Pro Plus +13%
115
Generic camera score
P40 Pro Plus +19%
139
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1300 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Cast your vote
27 (81.8%)
6 (18.2%)
Total votes: 33