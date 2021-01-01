Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Huawei P40 Pro Plus
VS
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (102 vs 95 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (812 against 752 nits)
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1317 and 782 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus
752 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +8%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus
528824
iPhone 11 Pro Max +4%
549189

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus
13:41 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +12%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus
17:39 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +11%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus +14%
24:00 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +3%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
