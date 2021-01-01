Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro Plus vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (95 vs 78 hours)
  • 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 782 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 100%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus +9%
752 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro Plus +9%
86.3%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro Plus
782
iPhone XR +40%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +43%
3168
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus +27%
528824
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 16 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus +3%
13:41 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus +15%
17:39 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus +60%
24:00 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro Plus +40%
144
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
P40 Pro Plus +20%
115
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
P40 Pro Plus +38%
139
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB
iPhone XR +5%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2018
Release date March 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

