Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1542 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (95 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 452K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 782 points
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus +16%
752 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro Plus +4%
86.3%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro Plus
782
iPhone XS +42%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +13%
3168
iPhone XS
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus +17%
528824
iPhone XS
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 16 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus +31%
13:41 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus +55%
17:39 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus +70%
24:00 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB
iPhone XS +5%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2018
Release date March 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

