Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Honor 20 Pro

Хуавей П40 Про Plus
Huawei P40 Pro Plus
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (752 against 483 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 399K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (104 vs 95 hours)
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro Plus
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus +56%
752 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro Plus +3%
86.3%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +12%
782
Honor 20 Pro
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +25%
3168
Honor 20 Pro
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus +32%
528824
Honor 20 Pro
399245
AnTuTu 8 Results (32nd and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic 3.1
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus
13:41 hr
Honor 20 Pro +13%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus +16%
17:39 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr
Honor 20 Pro +22%
29:18 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (99th and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro Plus +23%
144
Honor 20 Pro
117
Video quality
Generic camera score
P40 Pro Plus +25%
139
Honor 20 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB
Honor 20 Pro +2%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

