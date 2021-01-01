Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro Plus vs Mate 40 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Mate 40

Хуавей П40 Про Plus
Huawei P40 Pro Plus
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40
Huawei Mate 40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (752 against 592 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (441 vs 402 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (654K versus 528K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 9000E 5G
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro Plus
vs
Mate 40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus +27%
752 nits
Mate 40
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro Plus
86.3%
Mate 40 +3%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G78 MP22
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus
528824
Mate 40 +24%
654385
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (32nd and 5th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 11
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus
13:41 hr
Mate 40
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus
17:39 hr
Mate 40
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr
Mate 40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB
Mate 40
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

