Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (752 against 450 nits)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 388K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (441 vs 392 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 969 and 782 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro Plus
vs
Nova 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus +67%
752 nits
Nova 7 Pro
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro Plus
86.3%
Nova 7 Pro +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Huawei Nova 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro Plus
782
Nova 7 Pro +24%
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +24%
3168
Nova 7 Pro
2550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus +36%
528824
Nova 7 Pro
388373
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (32nd and 95th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus
13:41 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus
17:39 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr
Nova 7 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 456 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

