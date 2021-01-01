Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.