Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs P30 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 140K)
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3340 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (757 against 495 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports wireless charging up to 40W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 67 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.6%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.4%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +149%
781
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +143%
3131
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus +277%
527411
140008
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|16 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (40 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:41 hr
P30 Lite +8%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus +31%
17:39 hr
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:00 hr
P30 Lite +19%
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
139
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1300 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1