P40 Pro Plus vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs Lite E

Хуавей П40 Про Plus
Huawei P40 Pro Plus
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro Plus (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 169K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 64% higher pixel density (441 vs 269 PPI)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro Plus
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.3% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro Plus
752 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro Plus +5%
86.3%
P40 Lite E
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +138%
782
P40 Lite E
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro Plus +138%
3168
P40 Lite E
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro Plus +213%
528824
P40 Lite E
169152

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 0:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro Plus
13:41 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro Plus
17:39 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 10x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 1300 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

