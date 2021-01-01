Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12

Huawei P40 Pro
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (627 against 495 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 484K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 777 points
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.4%
PWM 365 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 3 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
iPhone 12 +27%
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +7%
91.6%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
777
iPhone 12 +103%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro
3135
iPhone 12 +29%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro
484432
iPhone 12 +19%
577345

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 16.5 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +21%
15:14 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +39%
18:11 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro +16%
22:42 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro +6%
140
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
iPhone 12 +7%
112
Generic camera score
P40 Pro +5%
128
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +10%
88.6 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

User opinions

