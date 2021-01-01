Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1973 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.18 inches larger screen size
- Shows 36% longer battery life (94 vs 69 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 495 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 484K)
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1589 and 777 points
- Weighs 74 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|91.6%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|365 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
iPhone 12 mini +105%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3135
iPhone 12 mini +31%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484432
iPhone 12 mini +22%
588925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +26%
15:14 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +49%
18:11 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro +84%
22:42 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
