Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Хуавей П40 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Huawei P40 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 256% higher peak brightness (1750 against 492 nits)
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (45:56 vs 28:58 hours)
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 571K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
PWM 365 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P40 Pro
492 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +256%
1750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +4%
91.6%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
776
iPhone 14 Pro Max +141%
1872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro
3159
iPhone 14 Pro Max +71%
5413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro
571287
iPhone 14 Pro Max +67%
956349
CPU 161247 242019
GPU 176692 407261
Memory 110309 167432
UX 127734 145864
Total score 571287 956349
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P40 Pro
3286
iPhone 14 Pro Max +198%
9802
Stability 55% 82%
Graphics test 19 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 3286 9802
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 40 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 04:00 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 79 hr 156 hr
General battery life
P40 Pro
28:58 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +59%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
P40 Pro
105
iPhone 14 Pro Max +32%
139
Generic camera score
P40 Pro
128
iPhone 14 Pro Max +14%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro
89.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2022
Release date March 2020 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P40 Pro vs Honor 50
2. Huawei P40 Pro vs Nova 9
3. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40
4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish