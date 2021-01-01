Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2379 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 26.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.88 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (94 vs 59 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (665 against 495 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 777 points
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 441 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.6% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
PWM 365 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
495 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +34%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P40 Pro +40%
91.6%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
777
iPhone SE (2020) +71%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro
3135
iPhone SE (2020) +9%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P40 Pro +5%
484432
iPhone SE (2020)
461887

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 16.5 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +13%
15:14 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +112%
18:11 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro +123%
22:42 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P40 Pro +36%
140
iPhone SE (2020)
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
P40 Pro +27%
128
iPhone SE (2020)
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Pro +4%
88.6 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

