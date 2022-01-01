Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

VS
Huawei P40 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2182 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 26.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.88 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (94 vs 62 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 563K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (601 against 494 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 776 points
  • Weighs 65 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 441 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 365 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P40 Pro
494 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +22%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Pro +40%
91.6%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Pro
776
iPhone SE (2022) +121%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Pro
3155
iPhone SE (2022) +47%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Pro
563899
iPhone SE (2022) +28%
724557
CPU 158342 197658
GPU 192995 298378
Memory 109861 105062
UX 107867 128775
Total score 563899 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 19 FPS -
Graphics score 3286 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM EMUI 11 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P40 Pro +21%
15:14 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P40 Pro +90%
18:11 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
P40 Pro +81%
22:42 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

