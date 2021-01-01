Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on March 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1484 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 27% longer battery life (94 vs 74 hours)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 315K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (671 against 495 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 35 grams less
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 777 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|91.6%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.3%
|PWM
|365 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|7680 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2020
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
